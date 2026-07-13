India and US negotiate deal to resolve Section 301 probes
Business
India and the US are working on a new trade deal that could finally sort out some big trade headaches, especially those Section 301 investigations you might've heard about.
Rajesh Agrawal says these talks aim to cover all things trade, making future tariffs less likely and keeping business between the two countries running smoothly.
US probes forced labor and overcapacity
Right now, the US is looking into two main issues: forced labor in imports and too much manufacturing capacity.
The forced labor probe is pretty far along, with the US even suggesting a 12.5% tariff on Indian goods (yikes).
India's pushing back, highlighting its own protections against forced labor, and both sides are hoping this new deal will help clear things up, and avoid more tariffs down the road.