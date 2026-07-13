India and US progress on trade deal, Piyush Goyal says
Business
India and the US are making real progress on a new trade agreement.
Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal called his recent "fantastic meetings" with the US side, saying both countries are focused on a deal that helps everyone, from businesses, farmers, workers, and everyday consumers.
Plan to cut tariffs, framework ready
The main plan is to lower tariffs, which could make Indian exports much cheaper (think: dropping from 50% down to 18%).
While the framework is ready, it is waiting on the structuring of a preferential market issue.
There have been a few bumps, like a recent US court decision, but both teams say they're committed to making this happen.