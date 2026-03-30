Centre clears 1st rare-earth magnet unit in ₹7,100cr electronics push

The approved projects cover 16 product segments, including lithium-ion cells, flexible PCBs, connectors, and display modules. They are distributed across eight states in India, with Karnataka and Maharashtra leading in the number of projects. The investments from these projects are expected to create over 14,000 jobs and generate production worth ₹84,515 crore.

Strategic importance

Domestic production could meet 25% of rare earth magnet demand

Vaishnaw said that the government considers the rare earth magnet unit as a major step toward building capabilities across the refined mineral-to-magnet value chain. This is an area where global supply is still heavily concentrated. The minister also noted that domestic production could meet 25% of rare earth magnet demand, with localization targets of 50% for PCBs and 61% for lithium-ion batteries.