India approves Fairfax Financial purchase of 60.72% IDBI stake ₹52,877cr
Business
The Indian government just approved selling a 60.72% stake in IDBI Bank to Fairfax Financial Holdings for ₹52,877 crore.
The idea is to give the bank a fresh boost, especially for helping small businesses grow.
This follows other big privatization steps like Air India's sale.
Government and LIC retain 34% stake
Fairfax takes the lead, but the government and LIC will still hold 34% together, hoping their remaining shares become more valuable.
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says this deal should bring new investment into India's financial sector and facilitate fresh capital infusion into IDBI Bank.
It's all part of a bigger plan for growth.