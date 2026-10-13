India attracted $351 billion FDI 2021-2025, more than double China

With global supply chains getting shaken up by geopolitics, companies are now looking at India as a top spot for investment, especially with the "China Plus One" strategy pushing firms to branch out beyond China after the pandemic.

BCG's Nikolaus Lang says India's huge market is a big draw, but he points out there's still work to do on infrastructure and skills if this momentum is going to last.

Southeast Asian countries like Malaysia and Indonesia also saw gains, while Vietnam and the Philippines slipped back.