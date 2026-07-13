India attracts $1.56 billion in H1 2026 digital infrastructure investment
India just pulled in $1.56 billion in foreign investments for data centers and the broader digital infrastructure ecosystem in the first half of 2026, nearly seven times the $111 million invested across the entire digital infrastructure ecosystem in the first half of 2025.
The big reason? Everyone wants more AI and cloud services, and India is quickly becoming a digital infrastructure hotspot.
Airtel's Nxtra led the way, landing $710 million from major global investors.
Tech giants pledge billions for India
India's data center growth is outpacing Southeast Asia, with spending on AI and cloud services expected to skyrocket over the next few years.
Tech giants like Amazon and AirTrunk are betting big here, pledging billions to build up India's digital backbone.
Experts say if these investments go into scalable, AI-ready infrastructure, it could change the game for India's tech scene.