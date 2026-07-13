India attracts $1.56 billion in H1 2026 digital infrastructure investment

India just pulled in $1.56 billion in foreign investments for data centers and the broader digital infrastructure ecosystem in the first half of 2026, nearly seven times the $111 million invested across the entire digital infrastructure ecosystem in the first half of 2025.

The big reason? Everyone wants more AI and cloud services, and India is quickly becoming a digital infrastructure hotspot.

Airtel's Nxtra led the way, landing $710 million from major global investors.