India boosts carbon verification systems amid CBAM talks with EU
India is boosting its own carbon verification systems as it negotiates with the EU over new climate-related trade rules called the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism, or CBAM.
Top officials recently met in Delhi to talk about recognizing Indian agencies for verifying carbon emissions, so exporters will not have to rely on a limited number of overseas agencies when selling to the EU.
EU proposes CBAM for 180 products
The EU has proposed extending CBAM to 180 downstream products, impacting around 180 types of products.
To help businesses get ready, India has set up a committee on export preparedness and is pushing for its own accreditation board to be recognized by the EU.
Talks are also underway for continued technical engagement on recognizing carbon pricing mechanisms, monitoring, reporting and verification (MRV) systems, and capacity building, and on CBAM-related methodologies, which could make life a lot easier for Indian exporters before these new rules kick in in 2027.