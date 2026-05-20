India considers longer ISM phase to strengthen chip supply chains

ISM supports suppliers, cuts factory incentives

This next phase is all about supporting raw material suppliers, MSMEs, and chip designers so they can compete worldwide, backed by a hefty ₹1.5 trillion investment.

Incentives for building chip factories will drop from 50% to 30%, but there's more help on the way for those making materials and designing chips.

As an official put it, "To help them compete on quality and scale, these firms need guidance and support over a longer period,"