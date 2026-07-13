India CPI expected 4.24% in June 2026 exceeds RBI target
Business
India's consumer price index (CPI) is expected to hit 4.24% in June 2026, nudging past the RBI's target for the first time since January 2025.
This jump is mostly thanks to rising fuel costs and pricier food, especially cereals, which are making everyday expenses feel a bit heavier.
El Nino lifts food prices
Food prices are climbing, partly due to tricky weather from El Nino, and that could keep things expensive for a while.
Still, core inflation (which leaves out food and fuel) looks steady at around 4%, so not everything is spiraling.
Economists are watching closely since this new high sets the tone for how prices, and your wallet, might behave in the coming months.