India crosses 10cr Udyam registrations with 37.8% women-led businesses
India just crossed a huge milestone: over 10 crore micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are now officially registered on the Udyam platforms.
What's even cooler? 37.8% of these are women-led businesses, showing real progress in entrepreneurship.
Udyam Assist aids informal microbusiness recognition
The Udyam Registration Portal, launched in mid-2020, took MSME registration online: no more paperwork hassles.
With Aadhaar and PAN details linked with GST and Income Tax databases, businesses can sign up and tap into government schemes more easily.
Plus, the newer Udyam Assist Platform helps informal microbusinesses get recognized by working through designated financial institutions and partner agencies to smooth out the process.