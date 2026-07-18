India CSR spending rises 17% to ₹40,794 cr in FY25

In FY25, 72,233 CSR projects were implemented nationwide, a 21% increase from the previous year (FY24), with most efforts focused on education, health, skill-building, sanitation, and the environment.

Reliance Industries led the pack with ₹1,309 crore spent on CSR; HDFC Bank and TCS followed closely behind.

Gujarat stood out too, with a massive 68% rise in CSR investments, way above the national average.

According to Fulcrum's co-CEO Arun Mathai Marette, overall CSR funding has grown by more than 300% in 10 years, outpacing even India's GDP growth and highlighting how seriously companies are taking their social responsibilities.