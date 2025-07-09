Next Article
India drafts guidelines to boost domestic rare earth production
India is drafting guidelines to ramp up local production of rare earth minerals and magnets—think stuff that's essential for your phone, electric vehicles, and more.
The push comes after China, which dominates the market, put tight export controls on these key materials.
That's made it tougher (and riskier) for India to get what it needs from abroad.
Over 80% of India's magnets came from China last year
Last year alone, India got over 80% of its magnets from China. With China handling most of the world's processing power for these minerals, any hiccup there hits Indian industries hard.
Now, the government is teaming up with both public and private players to build a stronger homegrown supply chain—so tech innovation here doesn't have to slow down every time global politics shift.