India ends merchant UPI 0-fee above ₹2,000, redirects 5% MDR

Big update for digital payments in India, government officials say the current rewards for using BHIM-UPI and RuPay debit cards are on their way out.

Instead, a slice of the transaction fees (5% of MDR collections) will go toward helping small businesses get on board with digital payments.

This shift comes as the government rolls out new pricing for certain merchant UPI transactions above ₹2,000, ending the zero-fee era for those transactions.