India explores tech hub NABARD may lead for RRBs' cybersecurity
India is exploring a central tech hub to help Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) upgrade their digital game and stay safe from new threats like AI misuse.
NABARD may lead this move toward a centralized back office means RRBs may get shared digital tools, better data analytics, and stronger cybersecurity, all aimed at making banking smoother and more secure for rural customers.
RRBs post 7720cr profit, 12.35Lcr business
RRBs are already on a roll, posting 7,720 crore rupees in profit in just nine months of fiscal 2026 and growing their business to 12.35 lakh crore rupees.
The government isn't stopping there. It's backing them with Viability Plan 2.0 until fiscal 2028 and working on new reforms to tackle things like cybersecurity and compliance challenges.
All in all, it's a big step toward smarter, safer banking outside the big cities.