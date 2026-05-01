India explores tech hub NABARD may lead for RRBs' cybersecurity

RRBs post 7720cr profit, 12.35Lcr business

RRBs are already on a roll, posting 7,720 crore rupees in profit in just nine months of fiscal 2026 and growing their business to 12.35 lakh crore rupees.

The government isn't stopping there. It's backing them with Viability Plan 2.0 until fiscal 2028 and working on new reforms to tackle things like cybersecurity and compliance challenges.

All in all, it's a big step toward smarter, safer banking outside the big cities.