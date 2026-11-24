India GDP up 9% in October, fastest in 4 years
India's economy just clocked its fastest growth in four years, jumping 9% year-on-year this October.
The boost came from a late festive season and strong industrial activity, according to the Jefferies Economic Indicator.
That's a solid leap from September, even with inflation still in the mix.
India industrial indicators show strong gains
Industrial activity was buzzing: electricity demand soared 22%, diesel use climbed 12%, and port traffic jumped by 19%.
People were clearly spending more too, with UPI payments up by 18%.
On the flip side, higher prices made gadgets a tougher sell. Two-wheeler sales rose by 4%, but passenger vehicle retail sales dipped by 7%.
Rural demand took a hit due to weak monsoons, but construction stayed strong as cement production and steel consumption kept growing.