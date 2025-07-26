India grabs slice of UK's $5.4B seafood market
India just signed a major trade deal (CETA) with the UK on July 24, 2025.
Now, almost all Indian exports—including shrimp, tuna, and fishmeal—can enter the UK duty-free.
This wipes out tariffs as high as 21.5% and could help India grab a much bigger slice of the UK's $5.4 billion seafood market.
Deal could help create more jobs in coastal states
This is great news for young people in coastal states like Andhra Pradesh and Kerala—fisheries employ nearly 28 million folks across India, and exports could jump by 70%.
The deal also helps exporters meet UK standards more easily, so fewer shipments get rejected.
CETA opens doors for other sectors too
CETA isn't only about fish—it'll also open doors for textiles, leather goods, gems, jewelry, and IT services from India.
MSMEs stand to benefit most with new jobs and export opportunities.
All in all, this $23 billion trade corridor is set to strengthen ties between India and the UK while giving a serious boost to labor-intensive industries back home.