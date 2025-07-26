India grabs slice of UK's $5.4B seafood market

This is great news for young people in coastal states like Andhra Pradesh and Kerala —fisheries employ nearly 28 million folks across India, and exports could jump by 70%. The deal also helps exporters meet UK standards more easily, so fewer shipments get rejected.

CETA opens doors for other sectors too

CETA isn't only about fish—it'll also open doors for textiles, leather goods, gems, jewelry, and IT services from India.

MSMEs stand to benefit most with new jobs and export opportunities.

All in all, this $23 billion trade corridor is set to strengthen ties between India and the UK while giving a serious boost to labor-intensive industries back home.