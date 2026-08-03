India invests ₹127500cr in semiconductor mission phase 2 boosting manufacturing
Business
India just kicked off the second phase of its Semiconductor Mission, dropping a massive ₹127,500 crore to boost chip manufacturing and tech innovation.
The goal? Attract global players across the semiconductor supply chain (think equipment, materials, and chemicals) and make India a serious contender in the chip world.
ISM 2.0 expands incentives and eligibility
ISM 2.0 is tackling funding hurdles with fresh incentives for design and R and D, especially for advanced chips below 28 nanometers (yep, that's cutting-edge stuff).
It's also opening doors to Overseas Citizen of India cardholders and expanding beyond startups, so more talent and companies can join in.