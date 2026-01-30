India is gearing up to export green ammonia as early as 2028

India plans to start exporting green ammonia as early as 2028, aiming to become a key player in clean hydrogen worldwide. Renewable Energy Secretary Santosh Kumar Sarangi shared that talks with buyers in Europe and Japan are already underway. This move is part of India's bigger push for renewable energy and fighting climate change.

Big project, big impact The $10 billion Kakinada plant—run by AM Green (backed by the founders of the Greenko Group, with partners including Malaysia-based Gentari, Singapore's GIC and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority)—is intended to scale up production.

Powered by a mix of solar and wind, the facility is expected to supply green ammonia at scale, though specific production dates and capacity timelines were not specified in the source.

Europe deal locked, more on the way India is in talks with potential buyers in Europe and Japan; talks with buyers in Singapore are ongoing too.