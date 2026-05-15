India IT faces talent surplus amid 32% candidate surge
Business
India's IT sector is seeing one of its biggest talent surpluses in a decade: active candidates jumped 32% between January and April 2026.
Thanks to global shifts and the rise of AI, landing an IT job has gotten way more competitive, with many mid-level openings now getting well over 1,000 applications each.
AI/ML cloud cybersecurity remain in demand
Even though there's a crowd, roles in AI/ML, cloud, and cybersecurity are still hot.
As Milind Shah from Randstad Digital puts it, employers want people with niche skills that boost business results.