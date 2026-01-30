India just signed a huge trade deal with the EU
India and the European Union have struck what's being called the "mother of all deals," eliminating or reducing tariffs on 99.5% of imports from India.
This is a big win for 'Make in India'—think more jobs, stronger manufacturing, and less dependence on US markets.
Sectors like textiles, furniture, and auto parts are expected to benefit.
Why it matters
This is the fourth trade agreement India has concluded since last year and could push exports to the EU even higher than those to the US (which currently take up over 18% of India's exports).
Companies like Farida Group, a top Indian shoemaker, expect sales in Europe to rise 10% to 20% once the agreement is implemented.
The move shows India is serious about expanding its global reach and making its mark in international supply chains.