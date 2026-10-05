India launched revamped GST September 2025 to simplify taxes
Business
India rolled out a revamped Goods and Services Tax (GST) in September 2025, aiming to make taxes simpler and business smoother nationwide.
The updated system builds on the original 2017 GST, with a focus on easier compliance and fairer tax rates: basically, less hassle for taxpayers and more support for businesses to grow.
GST supplies up 25.8% collections ₹12.46L/cr
Since the revamp, reported taxable supplies grew by 25.8%, while GST collections hit ₹12.46 lakh crore between April and September 2026, up 11.6% from last year.
States are also seeing bigger budgets thanks to a 16% boost in their GST share, meaning more funds for things like roads and public services.
With ₹1.8 lakh crore given back just this half-year, the new GST is helping keep India's economy strong.