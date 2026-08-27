India launches mobile phone manufacturing scheme to back indigenous brand

India is gearing up to see its first strong indigenous mobile brand by mid-2027.

The government just rolled out a new Mobile Phone Manufacturing Scheme, putting ₹62,500 crore on the table and offering up to 9.5% in incentives for Indian-owned companies focused on sales, R and D, and using local parts.

Electronics Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw summed it up: India could see its first strong indigenous mobile brand by mid-2027.