India launches mobile phone manufacturing scheme to back indigenous brand
India is gearing up to see its first strong indigenous mobile brand by mid-2027.
The government just rolled out a new Mobile Phone Manufacturing Scheme, putting ₹62,500 crore on the table and offering up to 9.5% in incentives for Indian-owned companies focused on sales, R and D, and using local parts.
Electronics Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw summed it up: India could see its first strong indigenous mobile brand by mid-2027.
Exports surged, Lava and Micromax overshadowed
India's phone exports have skyrocketed in the last decade, but homegrown brands like Lava and Micromax are still overshadowed by big names like Samsung and Xiaomi.
The new scheme is all about boosting Indian innovation: companies need to be Indian-owned, develop their own tech here, and do in-house R and D.
If things go as planned, we might finally see an Indian smartphone brand competing globally.