India launches ₹10,000cr plan to boost biopharma sector
India just rolled out Biopharma SHAKTI, a ₹10,000 crore plan to supercharge its biopharmaceutical industry over the next five years.
The goal? Build a strong ecosystem for advanced medicines—like vaccines, gene therapies, and biosimilars—and grab 5% of the global market.
These high-tech drugs help tackle chronic conditions such as cancer and diabetes while cutting down on expensive imports.
The initiative means 3 new top-tier pharma research institutes are
The initiative means three new top-tier pharma research institutes are coming up, with seven more getting upgraded for specialized biopharma training.
Over 1,000 clinical trial sites are proposed to be set up across India, and proposals include strengthening the drug regulator's capacity through a scientific review cadre, which is intended to improve approval timelines.
Biopharma SHAKTI builds on earlier efforts like the National Biopharma
Biopharma SHAKTI builds on earlier efforts like the National Biopharma Mission and recent policies supporting biotech startups.
It's all about making India a serious player in global healthcare innovation—and opening up fresh opportunities if you're interested in science or entrepreneurship.