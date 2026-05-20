India leather and footwear exports fall 1.6% despite rupee gains

Leather garments led 23% rupee gains

Leather garments led the way with a big 23% jump in rupee terms, while saddlery and non-leather footwear also did well.

Exports to Germany and France dropped, but Spain, the Netherlands, and newer markets like the U.A.E. and Japan picked up steam.

With new trade deals on the horizon for Europe and the UK exporters are hoping for a stronger comeback in FY27 (fiscal year ending March 31, 2027).