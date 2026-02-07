India, Malaysia to announce semiconductor partnership during PM's visit

Malaysia is a major player in global chip production

Malaysia is a major player in global chip production, holding roughly 13% of the global market share in assembly, testing and packaging.

By teaming up, India can tap into Malaysia's experience while sharing its own design strengths—making both countries' tech industries stronger and more resilient.

This could mean better supply chains (so fewer tech shortages), more trade (around $20 billion), and new opportunities for young talent in both countries.

Plus, they're also talking about an NPCI-PayNet agreement for easier payments, as well as collaborating on defense tech—so this visit is set to spark some real change.