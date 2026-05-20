India memory chip shortage raises device prices by 20%-30% Business May 20, 2026

If you've noticed smartphones and other gadgets getting more expensive lately, you're not imagining it.

India is facing a memory chip shortage that's already bumped device prices up by 20% to 30% in just the past six months.

Ashok Chandak from the India Electronics and Semiconductor Association says this trend might stick around for the next 12-18 months, since building new chip factories takes time and Micron's India memory capacity is fully booked.