How India, New Zealand benefit from new free trade agreement

India and New Zealand have signed a landmark Free Trade Agreement (FTA), marking a major milestone in their economic relationship. The deal was signed in New Delhi by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and New Zealand's Trade and Investment Minister Todd McClay. The FTA is expected to boost bilateral trade by eliminating tariffs on thousands of export items from both countries. Notably, total bilateral trade in goods and services stood at roughly $2.4 billion back in FY25.

Trade boost 100% tariff-free access to Indian export items The FTA will give 100% tariff-free access to 8,284 Indian export items. These include textiles, pharmaceuticals, engineering goods, and certain agricultural products. In return, India will eliminate duties on about 70% of tariff lines covering nearly 95% of New Zealand's exports by value. This includes sectors such as clean energy, food processing, agritech, and manufacturing where New Zealand has pledged $20 billion investment over the next 15 years.

Strategic gain Strategic and economic win for India The FTA is expected to not just boost trade but also strengthen supply chain integration and long-term capital flows. It is seen as a major strategic and economic win for India, especially exporters. Indian goods in textiles, apparel, leather, pharmaceuticals, machinery, and auto components will enter New Zealand duty-free. This removes an average applied tariff of 2.2% including a 10% tariff on some labor-intensive exports like clothing, leather products which now get tariff-free treatment too.

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Mobility provisions Mobility pathways for Indian professionals The FTA also creates mobility pathways for Indian professionals in IT, healthcare, engineering, and education. The agreement creates new opportunities for skilled workers through a Temporary Employment Entry Visa. This method will permit up to 5,000 Indian professionals in skilled jobs to stay and work in New Zealand for up to three years at any given time.

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