India opens bidding for 2 Andaman Sea mineral blocks
Business
India just kicked off bidding for two big offshore mineral blocks, Sewell Rise-01 and West Sewell Ridge-01 in the Andaman Sea.
Spanning a combined 1,632 square kilometers, these areas are packed with valuable polymetallic nodules and crusts, which are key for making tech products and powering clean energy projects.
Ministry of Mines outlines auction timeline
The Ministry of Mines explained the auction process at a recent event in Delhi, highlighting new rules that aim to keep things transparent and responsible.
If you're curious about deadlines: there's an info conference on November 4; questions are due by November 13; and bids close on December 28.
The goal? Boost India's supply chains and tech game while keeping resource use responsible.