Why India has slapped 162.5% duty on bulk Scotch imports
What's the story
In a major development, the Indian government has imposed an effective duty of 162.5% on bulk Scotch imports. The move comes as a shock to liquor firms, especially after the India-UK trade agreement in July had halved the tariff rates on Scotch to 75%. The deal was hailed as a major win for companies like Pernod Ricard and Diageo that import bulk Scotch and blend it for India's lucrative liquor market.
Allegations
Allegations of misclassification
Indian investigators have alleged that companies are misclassifying bulk Scotch concentrates in their imports.
These are considered raw materials for drinks like blended whiskies.
Since May, such imports have been classified under a new customs line for "compound alcoholic preparations," which attracts a 150% tariff.
This is what led to the imposition of the higher duty on bulk Scotch imports, according to a government document reviewed by Reuters.
Stalemate
Thousands of liters of bulk Scotch stuck at ports
The ongoing dispute has resulted in thousands of liters of bulk Scotch being stuck at ports in over 80 shipping containers belonging to Pernod, Diageo, and Bacardi.
Under a provisional release pending investigation, duty at 75% of the goods' value needs to be paid upfront with the rest covered by bank guarantees.
This has put additional pressure on liquor importing businesses as they face higher duties despite having reduced prices after the trade pact was implemented.
Resolution efforts
British government working to resolve the issue
The British government has said it is working with New Delhi to resolve the issue.
Pernod and Diageo have started arranging bank guarantees and other funding to get their blocked containers released. Bacardi is still deciding on its next steps in this matter.
However, smaller companies could find it more difficult to arrange bank guarantees as they may need collateral, which also needs to be reported as contingent liabilities.
Market impact
India is the biggest market for Scotch by volume
India is the biggest market for Scotch by volume, with about 80% of imports coming in bulk.
Most of these are used to make Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) whisky by mixing a little Scotch with other spirits.
These mass-market offerings are much cheaper than wholly imported whiskies like Chivas Regal or Johnnie Walker.
The UK's Scotch Whisky Association had predicted the trade deal could boost exports to India by $1.34 billion over five years.