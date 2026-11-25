Lower borrowing costs, better infrastructure, and policy reforms are making it easier to start up.

Bihar led the pack with the highest growth rate since 2015, while Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat, and Rajasthan together accounted for 27% of new companies in the last 12 months.

Most of this action is happening in the services sector (67% of firms), but manufacturing is picking up too, even as challenges like falling FDI and a weaker rupee linger in the background.