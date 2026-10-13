India power generation rises 11% in Q2FY27, peak demand 270GW
Business
India produced 536 billion units in the second quarter of FY 2026-27, an 11% jump from last year.
Peak power demand also hit an all-time high at 270 gigawatts, up 18%.
Interestingly, coal plants weren't running at full tilt, which shows there's still room to grow as renewables keep expanding.
Non-large hydro renewables topped 100bn units
This quarter was big for clean energy: renewables (excluding large hydro) topped 100 billion units for the first time.
Solar power soared by 39% and wind by 29%, with solar now making up a record 10% of all electricity generated.
Non-fossil sources, including nuclear and large hydropower, also hit a new high at 177 billion units, but thermal power still leads India's energy mix at 64%.