India prepares Semiconductor Mission 2.0 to boost local production

ISM 2.0 will help set up a new chip fabrication plant with ₹4,000 crore investment—expected to create around 1,500 jobs—and nine advanced assembly/testing units (ATMP/OSAT). There's also support lined up for 30 design companies and new R&D centers focused on AI skills.

India is working with Tata Electronics and PSMC on this

Tata Electronics (a subsidiary of the Tata Group) and Taiwan's PSMC are teaming up to produce first silicon — a big step toward catching up with global leaders like the US and Taiwan.

With these moves, India wants a $250 billion electronics market and aims to reach 7 nm process technology by around 2030.