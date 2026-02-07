India prepares Semiconductor Mission 2.0 to boost local production
India is preparing Semiconductor Mission 2.0. The goal? Ramp up homegrown chip production by investing in equipment, materials, Indian-made tech (IP), and making the supply chain stronger.
This builds on ISM 1.0, which already trained about 67,000 engineers to get India chip-ready.
New chip fabrication plant and R&D centers in the pipeline
ISM 2.0 will help set up a new chip fabrication plant with ₹4,000 crore investment—expected to create around 1,500 jobs—and nine advanced assembly/testing units (ATMP/OSAT).
There's also support lined up for 30 design companies and new R&D centers focused on AI skills.
India is working with Tata Electronics and PSMC on this
Tata Electronics (a subsidiary of the Tata Group) and Taiwan's PSMC are teaming up to produce first silicon — a big step toward catching up with global leaders like the US and Taiwan.
With these moves, India wants a $250 billion electronics market and aims to reach 7 nm process technology by around 2030.