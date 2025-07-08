Next Article
India proposes $150-200 billion trade deal
India has floated a huge trade deal to the US, valued between $150 and $200 billion, hoping to boost business between the two countries.
The ball's now in the US court, with then-President Trump set to decide if they'll accept or push for more talks.
India not budging on sensitive areas like agriculture, dairy
India isn't budging on sensitive areas like agriculture and dairy—markets for things like wheat, rice, maize, and dairy products are staying closed to foreign players.
By holding its ground here, India is looking to protect local interests while still exploring bigger global trade opportunities.