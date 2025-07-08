IPL's enterprise value skyrockets to $18.5 billion
IPL just keeps getting bigger—its value jumped to $18.5 billion in 2025, up nearly 13% from last year.
The league's brand is now worth $3.9 billion, showing how strong its global appeal has become.
Most valuable teams and overall revenue
RCB leads the pack as the most valuable team at $269 million after finally winning their first title. Mumbai Indians and CSK follow close behind.
Punjab Kings saw the fastest growth this year, while BCCI's revenue soared by 25%, boosted by major sponsorships like Tata Group's five-year deal.
Record viewership numbers for IPL
IPL 2025 smashed viewership records—JioHotstar clocked a massive 1.37 billion views on opening weekend alone, and Star Sports pulled in over 250 million TV viewers.
The RCB vs Punjab Kings final drew huge digital crowds with more than 678 million views, proving IPL's unstoppable popularity among fans everywhere.