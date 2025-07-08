Tata Group establishes safety committee

Tata Group aims for 0 harm across all its companies

The $165 billion group is aiming for "zero harm" across all its companies.

After incidents like five deaths and 27 injuries at Tata Steel this year, they're reviewing safety rules at board meetings and putting chief safety officers in charge to make sure everyone follows strict protocols.

Even companies like Indian Hotels are getting proactive—no fatalities reported so far this year—which shows how seriously Tata is taking employee safety as it expands.