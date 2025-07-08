Tata Group establishes safety committee
Tata Group is stepping up its safety game by creating a new committee led by its top CEOs.
This move comes after some recent workplace accidents and growing concerns from shareholders.
Chairman N Chandrasekaran announced the plan at Indian Hotels's annual meeting, stressing that as Tata grows into new sectors and builds 11 new facilities, keeping people safe is a top priority.
Tata Group aims for 0 harm across all its companies
The $165 billion group is aiming for "zero harm" across all its companies.
After incidents like five deaths and 27 injuries at Tata Steel this year, they're reviewing safety rules at board meetings and putting chief safety officers in charge to make sure everyone follows strict protocols.
Even companies like Indian Hotels are getting proactive—no fatalities reported so far this year—which shows how seriously Tata is taking employee safety as it expands.