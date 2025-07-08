Ukraine conflict impedes Indo-Russian helicopter venture

HAL already rolling out LUHs

Instead of waiting around, HAL is ramping up its own helicopter production at the Tumakuru plant.

They're already rolling out Light Utility Helicopters (LUH), with plans to add Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) and Indian Multi-Role Helicopters (IMRH) soon.

As HAL's CMD DK Sunil put it, eight LUHs are already out the door, showing solid progress on the local front.