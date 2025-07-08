Next Article
Ukraine conflict impedes Indo-Russian helicopter venture
The big plan to build 200 Kamov helicopters in India—teamed up by HAL and Russian Helicopters—has stalled, mainly because the Ukraine war and sanctions on Russia are messing with crucial European parts.
With certifications from Russia also stuck, the project is basically on pause for now.
HAL already rolling out LUHs
Instead of waiting around, HAL is ramping up its own helicopter production at the Tumakuru plant.
They're already rolling out Light Utility Helicopters (LUH), with plans to add Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) and Indian Multi-Role Helicopters (IMRH) soon.
As HAL's CMD DK Sunil put it, eight LUHs are already out the door, showing solid progress on the local front.