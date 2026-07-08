India pushes OSAT expansion with ₹64,000cr under India Semiconductor Mission

Tata Electronics HCL-Foxconn build OSATs

Major names like Tata Electronics and HCL-Foxconn are setting up huge OSAT plants in Assam and Uttar Pradesh.

The hope? To cut down on imports and give India's tech ecosystem real credibility worldwide.

But there are still challenges, like filling supply chain gaps and finding enough skilled talent.

Experts say that for long-term success, India needs to level up in areas like chip design, manufacturing tech, and homegrown materials: strengthening the whole value chain is key if India wants to compete globally.