India retail inflation 4.38% in June 2026 driven by food
Business
India's retail inflation hit 4.38% in June 2026, its highest in half a year, mainly because food got pricier (up 5.32%).
Half of India's states and union territories are now above the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s comfort zone of 4%, making everyday costs tougher for many.
Telangana records highest inflation 6.36%
Telangana saw the steepest rise with a 6.36% inflation rate, while Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry weren't far behind at 5.39%.
Some big price shocks: silver jewelry soared by an eye-watering 133.21%, ginger jumped over 50%, and tomatoes spiked nearly 32%.
Meanwhile, Mizoram had the lowest rate at just 1.63%, showing how uneven these price hikes have been across India.