India retail inflation 4.38% June 2026 exceeds RBI comfort zone
Business
India's retail inflation hit 4.38% in June 2026, rising from 3.93% in May and crossing the RBI's comfort zone.
The main culprits? Steep oil prices and the ongoing crisis in West Asia, both making everyday essentials more expensive back home.
India transport and services costs rise
Getting around now costs more, with transport prices up 7.7% thanks to fuel hikes.
Even basic things like haircuts (₹180) and shaves (₹120) have jumped as personal care services soared by nearly 17%.
Restaurants and hotels aren't spared either, raising menu prices by almost 7% to keep up with rising cooking fuel costs; so don't be surprised if your next meal out feels a bit heavier on the wallet.