India retail inflation 4.38% June 2026 exceeds RBI comfort zone

Getting around now costs more, with transport prices up 7.7% thanks to fuel hikes.

Even basic things like haircuts (₹180) and shaves (₹120) have jumped as personal care services soared by nearly 17%.

Restaurants and hotels aren't spared either, raising menu prices by almost 7% to keep up with rising cooking fuel costs; so don't be surprised if your next meal out feels a bit heavier on the wallet.