India rolls out data center policy to curb power use
India is rolling out a dedicated data center policy, aiming to keep the sector's electricity use in check and prevent higher power bills for consumers.
This move comes after protests in Mumbai and Visakhapatnam, where locals voiced concerns about planned Amazon and Google data center projects using too much water and energy.
India seeks balance for data centers
With PM Modi pushing for India to become a global hub for big data centers, the government wants to balance tech growth with local needs.
While details are still under wraps, officials say the policy will make sure consumers are protected from higher electricity bills.
Both Amazon and Google claim they're using advanced tech to reduce environmental impact, but the new rules hope to address worries while letting digital infrastructure thrive.