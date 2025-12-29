India, Russia eye monthly rupee-ruble exchange rate to cut costs Business Dec 29, 2025

India and Russia are working on a plan to set a semi-floating exchange rate between the rupee and ruble, potentially fixed on a monthly basis through coordination between their central banks.

This move is designed to make trade cheaper—saving 4-5% in currency conversion costs that usually come from indirect currency conversions, which may involve currencies like the dirham or yuan.