What's the story

India's automobile industry has received a major shot in the arm, with exports growing by 19% to over 5.3 million units in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.

The growth is primarily attributed to robust global demand for passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, and commercial vehicles.

According to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), overall exports in FY25 stood at 53,63,089 units as compared to 45,00,494 units in FY24.