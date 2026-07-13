India to export defense equipment worth ₹50,000cr by FY29: Report

According to the report, India's defense exports have expanded nearly 50 times in the last decade.

They grew from ₹700 crore in FY2014 to an estimated ₹38,400 crore in FY2026.

The growth was driven by cost-competitive indigenous platforms such as Akash surface-to-air missile system, Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher, BrahMos cruise missile, and Nagastra loitering munition.