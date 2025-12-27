India's FDI to touch new high in 2026: Here's why

India 's Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) is projected to witness a significant surge in 2026. The growth will be driven by robust macroeconomic fundamentals, major investment announcements, and continued efforts to enhance the ease of doing business. The country is also banking on a new generation of investment-linked trade pacts to further boost FDI inflows.

Policy review Government's proactive approach to FDI policy The Indian government is committed to making the country an attractive and investor-friendly destination. The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has been holding stakeholder consultations this year, focusing on ways to boost FDI. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal also held discussions in November, seeking ways to attract more investments by streamlining processes.

Investment resilience India's FDI inflows remain resilient amid global uncertainties Despite global uncertainties, India's total FDI inflows for 2024-25 have crossed $80.5 billion. Gross overseas investments between January and October 2025 have also exceeded $60 billion. DPIIT Secretary Amardeep Singh Bhatia attributed this success to a series of government measures aimed at attracting investments and making India a preferred investment destination.

Trade impact Free trade agreements and big-ticket investments boost FDI India's free trade agreement with the four-nation European Free Trade Association (EFTA) is expected to bring in $100 billion in FDI over 15 years. The pact came into effect on October 1, 2025, with Swiss healthcare giant Roche Pharma announcing a ₹17,000 crore investment in India on the same day. New Zealand has also committed $20 billion under its trade pact with India, effective from 2026.

Corporate commitments Global firms announce major investments in India Several global corporations have announced massive investments in India this year. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has pledged $17.5 billion by 2030 to build infrastructure for an AI-first future. Amazon plans to invest $35 billion over five years, while Google will invest $15 billion in setting up an AI hub here.