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Home / News / Business News / GST collections hit ₹2.3L crore in October, up 22.9% YoY
GST collections hit ₹2.3L crore in October, up 22.9% YoY
Total GST revenue collected from April to October reached ₹14.78 lakh crore

GST collections hit ₹2.3L crore in October, up 22.9% YoY

By Akash Pandey
Nov 01, 2026
03:04 pm
What's the story

India's gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection for October stood at ₹2.31 lakh crore, a whopping 22.9% increase from the same month last year, official data released on November 1 showed. The total GST revenue collected from April to October this fiscal year reached ₹14.78 lakh crore, marking a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 13.2%.

Collection details

Key numbers from October's GST collections

In October, the Central GST (CGST) stood at ₹42,935 crore, while the State GST (SGST) was ₹51,340 crore.

The Integrated GST (IGST) was ₹1.37 lakh crore for the month.

Domestic revenue increased by 15.8% to ₹1.59 lakh crore in October while import revenue saw a massive jump of 42.2% to ₹72,246 crore during this period.

Financial overview

Refunds and net revenue for the month

Refunds for October rose by 6.5% YoY to ₹27,934 crore.

The net GST revenue for the month was ₹2.03 lakh crore, a growth of 25.6% from last year's ₹1.62 lakh crore in the same month.

This is also the second-highest collection in this financial year after April's ₹2.43 lakh crore collection.

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State performance

Top states in terms of GST collections

Among the major states, Maharashtra topped the list with a 13% rise in domestic GST collections to ₹35,150 crore in October.

Karnataka followed with ₹15,922 crore (up 18%), Gujarat at ₹13,516 crore (up 16%), and Uttar Pradesh at ₹10,235 crore (up 24%).

Assam saw one of the highest jumps among states with a collection increase of 47% to ₹1,934 crore.

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