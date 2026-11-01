GST collections hit ₹2.3L crore in October, up 22.9% YoY

In October, the Central GST (CGST) stood at ₹42,935 crore, while the State GST (SGST) was ₹51,340 crore.

The Integrated GST (IGST) was ₹1.37 lakh crore for the month.

Domestic revenue increased by 15.8% to ₹1.59 lakh crore in October while import revenue saw a massive jump of 42.2% to ₹72,246 crore during this period.