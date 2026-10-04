India seeks Chilean copper and lithium access in CEPA talks
India wants easier access to key minerals like copper and lithium from Chile through a new trade deal (CEPA), hoping to lock things in by the end of this year.
But critical minerals remain a sticking point in ongoing negotiations.
Chile is open to talking about critical minerals, but isn't ready to give direct access, focusing more on building strong supply chains instead.
Chile rejects Indian mineral requests
Chile's huge lithium reserves and copper production are important for India's tech and green energy plans, but legal hurdles mean Chile has rejected some of India's requests.
Still, both countries are finding ways to work together, like the 2025 partnership between Chile's Codelco and Kutch Copper, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, on copper projects and are looking to expand their trade agreement into more areas beyond just goods.