India seeks to extend machinery tax breaks until 2041
India wants to keep giving tax breaks to foreign companies supplying machinery (like those helping make iPhones and laptops) until March 31, 2041.
This move, first rolled out in February 2026 and set to end in 2031, is all about making India a more attractive spot for global brands looking to ramp up production.
India proposes electronics and diamond incentives
The extended exemption covers machinery used for mobile phones, tablets, laptops, hearing and wearable electronic devices.
Plus, storing or supplying parts in customs-bonded warehouses stays tax-free until 2041.
India is also relaxing rules so Indian partners of foreign companies can lease data centers instead of owning them.
Foreign diamond miners and traders get a 15-year tax holiday in special trading zones.
All these steps are part of India's push to boost exports and bring in more international investment.