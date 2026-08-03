India sees 130% surge in demand for forward deployed engineers

AI jobs are exploding in India, with demand for Forward Deployed Engineers (FDEs) jumping 130% over the past year (year-on-year, to July 2026).

These specialists help companies put AI into action, and 52 tech firms (including startups) are racing to hire them (as of July 2026).

If you're into software engineering, AI, and you enjoy working closely with businesses, this role is right up your alley.