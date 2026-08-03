India sees 130% surge in demand for forward deployed engineers
AI jobs are exploding in India, with demand for Forward Deployed Engineers (FDEs) jumping 130% over the past year (year-on-year, to July 2026).
These specialists help companies put AI into action, and 52 tech firms (including startups) are racing to hire them (as of July 2026).
If you're into software engineering, AI, and you enjoy working closely with businesses, this role is right up your alley.
FDE pay ₹35-45L pa in India
FDEs are well-paid, starting at ₹35-45 lakh per year for newbies, while experienced specialists can earn ₹70-90 lakh, with select AI infrastructure mandates offering up to ₹1.4 crore.
But there's a catch: only about 1,200 people in India are fully ready for these jobs right now.
Bengaluru leads the way in hiring, with Delhi-NCR and Hyderabad not far behind.
If you've got GenAI or MLOps skills, your chances look even better!