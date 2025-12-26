India set to outpace the world in 2026 growth race
Global economic growth is expected to cool off in 2026, dipping to around 2.9-3.1% due to trade tensions and tariffs, despite support from the rise of AI.
But while most regions are slowing down, India stands out—projected to grow a strong 6.4-7%, making it the fastest-growing major economy.
How are other regions doing?
The US is looking at modest gains (1.5-2.2%), with some optimism from tax cuts but nothing dramatic.
Europe's growth will be even slower, hovering just above 1%.
China's momentum is fading too, with estimates between 4.5% and 5%, partly due to ongoing US tariffs.
Why does India stand out?
India's upbeat forecast comes from smart policy moves and a rebound in demand—even as global heavyweights like the US and China lose steam.
If you're watching for where the next big economic action might be, all eyes are on India right now.