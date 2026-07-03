India shares extend 3rd straight rally as Sensex hits 77,764
India's stock market kept its winning streak alive for a third day Friday.
The Sensex climbed 262 points to finish at 77,764, and Nifty closed above the key 24,250 mark.
Still, not all stocks joined the party: midcaps dropped and banking shares slipped a bit.
HCLTech $1.14bn deal lifts tech stocks
Tech stocks led the charge, with HCLTech jumping 6% after landing a big $1.14 billion AI deal in Europe.
Pharma and real estate also saw gains: Max Health, Apollo Hospitals, and Bajaj Finserv made moves upward.
Meanwhile, rising gold and aluminum prices pushed Nalco nearly 5%, while Muthoot Finance and Manappuram Finance gained up to 4%.
On the downside: PSU banks had a rough day as Union Bank fell over 6% after weak earnings; midcap stocks like CG Power also faced selling pressure.